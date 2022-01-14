KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 610,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $76,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $1,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 55.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after acquiring an additional 255,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

