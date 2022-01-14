KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,914 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $45,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 32.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 19,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 107,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 74,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.44.

Shares of BIDU traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,843. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

