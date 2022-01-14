KE (NYSE:BEKE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

BEKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.91.

Shares of BEKE opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 117.17, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. KE has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. KE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at $16,946,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in KE by 261.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

