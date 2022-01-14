KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Get KE alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.91.

Shares of BEKE opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. KE has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in KE by 45.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in KE by 217.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in KE by 182.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 28.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 73,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of KE by 185.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares in the last quarter.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KE (BEKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.