Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1,353.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.