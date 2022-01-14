Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.61

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.55, with a volume of 418372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEL. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.10.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$75.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$28,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,278.24.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

