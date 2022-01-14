KeyCorp Comments on Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.89. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

D has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Shares of D stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,071.6% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

