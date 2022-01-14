KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 723,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,614 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after buying an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

