KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend by 32.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $26.70 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.