KeyCorp Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $37.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth $53,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

