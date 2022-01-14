KeyCorp Upgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Overweight

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.29.

Five Below stock opened at $176.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a 52 week low of $165.25 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

