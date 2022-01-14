KeyCorp Weighs in on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $132.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

