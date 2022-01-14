Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.19.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.86. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$23.59 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

