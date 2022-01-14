Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of KEYS opened at $186.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.01 and its 200-day moving average is $178.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

