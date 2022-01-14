Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

KZR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $654.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.