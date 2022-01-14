KickToken (KICK) Market Cap Reaches $3.60 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. KickToken has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $149,986.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,754,145 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

