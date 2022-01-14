Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $148.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMB. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.25.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $142.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after buying an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

