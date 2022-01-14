Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives $38.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after buying an additional 4,114,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after buying an additional 1,808,395 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after buying an additional 1,322,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 894,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 1,373,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.