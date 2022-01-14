Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.73 ($116.74).

FRA:KGX traded down €1.74 ($1.98) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €91.56 ($104.05). The stock had a trading volume of 143,310 shares. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($92.98). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €97.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

