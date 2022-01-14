Klimatas (KTS) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 43.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,420.61 and $4.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

