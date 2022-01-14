Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vericel worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,277 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vericel stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $34.79. 6,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,545.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.