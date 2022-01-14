Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 914 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC increased their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.03. 3,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.