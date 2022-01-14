Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 55.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,548 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $61.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

