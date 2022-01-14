Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 163 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.02. 755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.66. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,758 shares of company stock worth $552,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

