Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 9,458 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 223,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 222,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.50. 3,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,930. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,482. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

