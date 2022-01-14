KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Down 95.4% in December

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,926. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

