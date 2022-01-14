KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Down 95.4% in December

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,926. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59.
KOSÉ Company Profile
