Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Down to $17.68

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.68, but opened at $17.30. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 20,318 shares traded.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.01 million. Research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

