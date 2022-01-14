KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KPLUY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.