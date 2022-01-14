Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on KURA. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

KURA stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after acquiring an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,254,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 420,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after buying an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 48.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after buying an additional 801,496 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

