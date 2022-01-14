Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Gerardo Scheufler Sells 3,768 Shares of Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:LW opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

