Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Gerardo Scheufler Sells 3,768 Shares of Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:LW opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
