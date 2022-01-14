Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives $8.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

LCSHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF remained flat at $$7.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

