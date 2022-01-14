Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) vs. MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Head to Head Review

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MDU Resources Group and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDU Resources Group 7.18% 12.69% 4.89% Largo Resources 15.07% 11.15% 9.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MDU Resources Group and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDU Resources Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.54%. Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.80%. Given Largo Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than MDU Resources Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDU Resources Group and Largo Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDU Resources Group $5.53 billion 1.11 $390.20 million $2.00 15.19 Largo Resources $121.62 million 5.62 $6.76 million $0.46 22.96

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. MDU Resources Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other. The Electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington. The Pipeline and Midstream segment offers natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing and gathering services, as well as oil gathering, through regulated and non-regulated pipeline systems and processing facilities. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mixed concrete, cement, asphalt, liquid asphalt and other value-added products. The Construction Services segment refers to the inside and outside specialty contracting services. The company was found

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

