Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in December

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:LGI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.