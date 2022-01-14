LBRY Credits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84,317.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $84,317.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00075812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.57 or 0.07618039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.40 or 0.99551568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00067846 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

