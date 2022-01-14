Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $347,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 414,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period.

Shares of LVHI stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

