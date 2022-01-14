Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 322.1% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $316,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.