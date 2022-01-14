Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNNGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities lowered Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Shares of Li Ning stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.97. 3,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $133.00 and a 1-year high of $348.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.54.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.