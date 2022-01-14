Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$105.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LNR. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Linamar alerts:

LNR traded down C$0.37 on Friday, reaching C$79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 105,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,266. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$63.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$75.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 7.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total value of C$168,420.68. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, with a total value of C$3,627,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,137,500.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.