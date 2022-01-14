Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $50,930.00 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $50,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,906 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $220,434.48.

On Monday, December 27th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $433,668.48.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $4,252.50.

On Friday, November 12th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 400 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $6,804.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. 185,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $930.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

