Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Linde were worth $35,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.30. 14,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.13.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.