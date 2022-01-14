Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Linde by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2,250.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.13. 52,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,923. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.13. The stock has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

