Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEV. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

LEV opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lion Electric will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

