Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. Livent has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 17.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Livent by 42.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,861 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Livent by 200.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

