LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at KeyCorp

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of LPSN opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. Analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

