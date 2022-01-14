LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

