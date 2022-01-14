loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

LDI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

NYSE LDI opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 216,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

