Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.24

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$90.24 and traded as high as C$101.34. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$100.50, with a volume of 295,469 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra downgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.24.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.9600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$577,541.67. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Insiders have sold a total of 31,064 shares of company stock worth $3,186,893 over the last ninety days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

