Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.00.

TER stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,395. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $51,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

