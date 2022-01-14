Loop Capital Raises SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $175.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

SYNNEX stock opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

