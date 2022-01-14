Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,435 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.62% of Nexstar Media Group worth $38,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

NXST stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $171.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.42.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $30,647,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,251 shares of company stock worth $44,016,377. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

